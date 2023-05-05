AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 2,090 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after buying an additional 2,727,165 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $83,094,000. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,594,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 204,684 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,935. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $267.61. The company has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.