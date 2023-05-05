AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 4,036 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $75.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $70.02 and a one year high of $98.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.97.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

