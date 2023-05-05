Alpine Associates Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,215,318 Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,215,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,686,000. Albertsons Companies comprises about 3.0% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Albertsons Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613,034 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,628,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,715,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,295 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,143,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,769,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Tigress Financial upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.93.

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $681,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACI stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $20.83. 991,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925,427. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.57. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.28% and a net margin of 1.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

