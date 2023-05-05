Alpine Associates Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,066 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 59,300 shares during the quarter. Silicon Motion Technology makes up approximately 1.2% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 1.21% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $26,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 7.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 132,191 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 20.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 220.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIMO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.74. 287,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.90. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $95.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.55.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $200.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.71 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silicon Motion Technology



Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

