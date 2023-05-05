Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Lowered to C$58.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark decreased their price target on Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$64.60.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Altus Group Stock Performance

Altus Group stock traded down C$6.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$45.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,792. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.04. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$41.27 and a twelve month high of C$61.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.67. The firm has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,268.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altus Group

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$183.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$185.65 million. Altus Group had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Altus Group will post 1.8810448 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altus Group news, Director Alex Probyn sold 5,672 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.50, for a total value of C$326,140.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altus Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.