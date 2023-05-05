Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Stock Price Down 11.4%

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) fell 11.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$42.25 and last traded at C$45.97. 112,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 72,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$51.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight Capital set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Altus Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.89.

Altus Group Stock Down 12.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.04. The stock has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,160.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.07). Altus Group had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of C$183.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$185.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Altus Group Limited will post 1.8810448 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is -3,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altus Group news, Director Alex Probyn sold 5,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.50, for a total transaction of C$326,140.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

Further Reading

