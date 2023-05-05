Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) is Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,582,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,371,537 shares during the period. Ambev comprises 14.1% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.59% of Ambev worth $254,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Ambev by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,301,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,397,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Stock Performance

ABEV opened at $2.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

