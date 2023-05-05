Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.15

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4 – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 44.15 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 42.20 ($0.53). Amedeo Air Four Plus shares last traded at GBX 43 ($0.54), with a volume of 169,141 shares changing hands.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 43.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 40.45. The stock has a market cap of £132.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.13.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Amedeo Air Four Plus’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 4.02%. Amedeo Air Four Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,608.70%.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

