Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Issues Earnings Results

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Amedisys updated its FY23 guidance to $4.14-4.36 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.14-$4.36 EPS.

AMED stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,770,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,611. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $131.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.14.

In other Amedisys news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,894.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.94.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

