American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Shares Gap Up to $6.74

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.74, but opened at $7.33. American Axle & Manufacturing shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 190,572 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $874.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Insider Transactions at American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $265,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,621 shares in the company, valued at $941,589. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 101,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $922,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 55.3% in the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $3,314,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Stories

