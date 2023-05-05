American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,439,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,268 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $326,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 337,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,080,000 after buying an additional 132,609 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.4 %

AEP traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.81. The stock had a trading volume of 716,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,001 shares of company stock worth $7,213,309. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

