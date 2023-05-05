American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.33%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. American Financial Group updated its FY23 guidance to $11.00-12.00 EPS.

American Financial Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of AFG traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.68. The stock had a trading volume of 32,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,234. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $113.43 and a 12 month high of $150.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.82.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.25.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $740,070.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

