American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.00-$12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Financial Group Price Performance

AFG traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.68. 32,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,234. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $113.43 and a 1 year high of $150.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $163.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $740,070.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in American Financial Group by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.