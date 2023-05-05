American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.00-12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98.

American Financial Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AFG stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.03. The stock had a trading volume of 18,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,063. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.82. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $113.43 and a 52-week high of $150.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.84.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AFG shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.25.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $740,070.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,625,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after acquiring an additional 313,115 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Financial Group by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,370,000 after acquiring an additional 290,140 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in American Financial Group by 530.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 304,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,867,000 after acquiring an additional 256,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $9,129,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.