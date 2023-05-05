American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Announces Earnings Results

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

American International Group Stock Up 8.8 %

American International Group stock traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,095,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average is $57.89. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 601.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in American International Group by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIG. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.79.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

