AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 442,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,021 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen accounts for approximately 2.6% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $73,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,390,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $537,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABC traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $167.65. The company had a trading volume of 321,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,894. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.19 and a 200-day moving average of $161.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.62.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,168,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,208 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

