AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.96-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AMETEK also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.49-$1.51 EPS.

Shares of AME stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.57. 279,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,378. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.06. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.00.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $786,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,605,294 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

