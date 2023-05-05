AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.49-$1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AMETEK also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.96-$6.10 EPS.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,920. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.11.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

AME has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 643.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,558 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 39,681.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 45.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 485,407 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

