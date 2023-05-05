AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INGR. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Ingredion by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingredion by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 258,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,788,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $108.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $112.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,918.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,918.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,867 shares of company stock valued at $903,227 over the last three months. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ingredion from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

