AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CB opened at $195.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.19. The company has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.54.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

