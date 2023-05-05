AMG National Trust Bank Buys New Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.5 %
Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.
Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.77%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.77.
Kraft Heinz Profile
The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
