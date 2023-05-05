AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,497 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after purchasing an additional 984,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,608,491,000 after purchasing an additional 682,827 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after buying an additional 595,267 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,058,401 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,059,924,000 after buying an additional 289,834 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.7% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $673,696,000 after buying an additional 132,843 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, OTR Global raised NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $123.67 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.74. The company has a market capitalization of $190.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.