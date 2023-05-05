AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at $950,098.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $713,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,098.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Hilger acquired 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,046.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Donaldson stock opened at $63.53 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

