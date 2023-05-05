AMG National Trust Bank Raises Stock Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 109.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in ESAB were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,710,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 364,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESAB by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,851,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,480,000 after purchasing an additional 70,560 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESAB by 24.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,988,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,686,000 after purchasing an additional 578,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,191,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of ESAB by 11.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 879,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,350,000 after purchasing an additional 87,535 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ESAB

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $48,227.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $48,227.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,427.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $93,032.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,977 shares of company stock worth $647,322. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESAB Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ESAB from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE ESAB opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. ESAB Co. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $63.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 17.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.02.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.26 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

ESAB Profile

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Recommended Stories

