AMG National Trust Bank Takes $981,000 Position in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 82,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 1,936.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in VanEck VietnamETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,373,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck VietnamETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,457,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck VietnamETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VNM opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.95.

About VanEck VietnamETF

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

