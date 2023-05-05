Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Raised by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,902. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.40. The company has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 57.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

