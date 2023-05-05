Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Cut to $225.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $231.89 on Monday. Amgen has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.40. The company has a market capitalization of $123.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 288.75%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

See Also

