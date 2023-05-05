Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives $86.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.33.
APH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.
Insider Activity at Amphenol
In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Amphenol Price Performance
APH stock opened at $74.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $82.86.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Amphenol
Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.
