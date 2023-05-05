Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,408 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.66. 1,356,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,171,195. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

