Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 5th (AAON, AAPL, ABCL, AC, ACQ, AG, AGIO, AIF, AKT.A, ALB)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 5th:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $100.00 to $115.00.

Get AAON Inc alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $173.00 to $193.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

had its target price raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $174.00 to $188.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $180.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by Atlantic Securities from $180.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $177.00 to $180.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has a top pick rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $195.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $173.00 to $198.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) had its target price cut by SVB Securities from $16.00 to $15.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$33.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$31.00 to C$38.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$30.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$26.00 to C$18.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$36.25 to C$26.00.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$22.00.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$26.00 to C$18.00.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$20.00.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$80.00 to C$65.00.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$27.00.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $10.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price target lowered by SVB Securities from $37.00 to $34.00.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$75.00 to C$65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target reduced by Eight Capital from C$70.00 to C$65.00.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$74.00 to C$62.00.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$62.00 to C$58.00.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$73.00 to C$66.00.

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$4.75 to C$3.75.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $325.00 to $300.00.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $12.00.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its target price lowered by SVB Securities from $24.00 to $12.00.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $10.00 to $8.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $19.00 to $15.00.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $88.00.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its target price reduced by SVB Securities from $96.00 to $81.00.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $128.00 to $115.00.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $111.00 to $100.00.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$50.00.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$60.00 to C$58.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $76.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $87.00 to $100.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $112.00 to $114.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $141.00 to $135.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $128.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $448.00 to $445.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $444.00 to $446.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $182.00 to $494.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $420.00 to $440.00.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $11.00.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$21.00 to C$21.50.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price trimmed by Pivotal Research from $4.50 to $3.00.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $4.50 to $4.75.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $6.00.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $28.00 to $29.00.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$64.00 to C$67.00.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$65.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$69.00 to C$68.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$33.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$32.50 to C$33.50.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $86.00.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $64.00 to $65.00.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $9.00.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $100.00 to $92.00.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $108.00 to $110.00.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its price target increased by Wolfe Research from $100.00 to $110.00.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $96.00.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $104.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $55.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $64.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $59.00.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $18.00.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $210.00 to $225.00.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $138.00.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $100.00.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $20.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $75.00.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $92.00 to $98.00.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$6.00.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $56.00.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $680.00 to $670.00.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $91.00 to $93.00.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $80.00.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $7.00 to $8.00.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $27.00.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$27.00.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$27.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $37.00.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $39.00.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $32.00.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $54.00 to $52.00.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $48.00 to $52.00.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price target increased by Stephens from $37.00 to $38.00.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $37.00.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $55.00 to $54.00.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $50.00.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$110.00 to C$105.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $59.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $65.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $61.00.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $8.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $41.00 to $43.00.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $90.00.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $110.00 to $100.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $105.00 to $95.00.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $9.00.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $78.00 to $76.00.

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$15.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $10.00 to $13.00.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.00.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $61.00 to $62.00.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $80.00 to $85.00.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $82.00.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $68.00 to $70.00.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $75.00.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $66.00 to $62.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $80.00 to $82.00.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $13.00.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $50.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $24.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $23.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $17.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $287.00 to $230.00.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $64.00 to $67.00.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $64.00 to $67.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $825.00 to $830.00.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$6.50 to C$6.25.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.50 to C$29.00.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $21.00.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $20.00.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $30.00.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $40.00 to $41.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $117.00 to $113.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $125.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $120.00 to $110.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $174.00 to $172.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $121.00 to $109.00.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $21.00.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $20.00.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $43.00.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $56.00 to $48.00.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $91.00 to $86.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $70.00 to $75.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $65.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $65.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$56.00 to C$57.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $54.00 to $50.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $84.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $98.00.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $17.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $130.00.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $19.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$37.00 to C$40.00.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $121.00.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $42.00 to $38.00.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $5.00 to $4.50.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $17.00.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $20.00.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $108.00 to $120.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $130.00 to $135.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $122.00 to $120.00.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$47.00.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$44.00.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $13.00 to $11.00.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $25.00.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $65.00.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $66.00.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $64.00.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $133.00 to $151.00.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$33.00 to C$28.00.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $87.00 to $90.00.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $63.00.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $101.00.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $21.00.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $26.00 to $24.00.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$38.50 to C$39.00.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $71.00.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $73.00 to $74.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $44.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$21.50 to C$22.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $10.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $10.00.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $110.00.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $45.00.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$205.00.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$210.00 to C$220.00.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $11.00.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its price target increased by SVB Securities from $120.00 to $127.00.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $120.00 to $130.00.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $115.00 to $125.00.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $115.00 to $125.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $14.00 to $10.00.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $10.00 to $8.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $11.00.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $9.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $64.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $76.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $95.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $85.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $95.00 to $90.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $36.00 to $33.00.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $450.00 to $475.00.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $450.00.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $56.00 to $61.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $62.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $55.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $57.50 to $63.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $61.00 to $67.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $62.50 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $143.00 to $92.00.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $75.00.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $145.00 to $95.00.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $55.00.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $50.00.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $54.00 to $50.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $608.00 to $527.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $550.00 to $500.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $510.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $525.00 to $500.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $525.00 to $475.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $505.00 to $475.00.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$21.00 to C$20.00.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$17.00.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $153.00.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $48.00.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $310.00 to $335.00.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $303.00 to $329.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $75.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $64.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $145.00 to $140.00.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $113.00.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $32.50.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) had its target price lowered by Barrington Research from $38.00 to $34.00.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $50.00 to $52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $43.00.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $6.00.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $18.00.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $32.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $297.00 to $245.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $311.00 to $280.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $230.00 to $200.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $285.00 to $250.00.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $40.00.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $32.00.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $30.00.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $44.00.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $27.00.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $34.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $41.00 to $39.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $411.00 to $415.00.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $93.00 to $78.00.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $95.00.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $82.00.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.70 to C$0.65.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $360.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $350.00 to $370.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $328.00 to $360.00.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $95.00 to $100.00.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $80.00.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $75.00 to $90.00.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its target price raised by SVB Securities from $39.00 to $40.00.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $117.00 to $110.00. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $25.00.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $9.00.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $17.00.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $10.00.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $10.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $173.00 to $186.00.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $27.00.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $24.00 to $22.00.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $52.00 to $50.00.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $120.00 to $115.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $71.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $88.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $85.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $100.00.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $23.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $880.00 to $927.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price reduced by SVB Securities from $976.00 to $895.00.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from $165.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $24.00.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $55.00.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $51.00 to $54.00.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $26.00.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $50.00.

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.00.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $320.00 to $300.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $370.00 to $380.00.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$9.25. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $68.00 to $75.00.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $65.00 to $75.00.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $56.00 to $59.00.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $64.00.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $62.00.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $63.00 to $69.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$6.50.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $75.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $67.00.

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$82.00 to C$90.00.

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from C$40.00 to C$50.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from $60.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $47.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $65.00 to $70.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $50.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $53.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $47.00 to $60.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $67.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $40.00 to $55.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from $60.00 to $80.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $65.00.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $104.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $163.00 to $153.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $80.00 to $70.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $196.00 to $190.00.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $82.00 to $85.00.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its target price boosted by Wolfe Research from $87.00 to $90.00.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $105.00.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $101.00 to $88.00.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $11.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $100.00.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $30.00.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $28.00 to $29.00.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $31.00.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$30.50 to C$31.00.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$33.00 to C$32.00.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$33.00 to C$32.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$102.00 to C$98.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$91.00 to C$85.00.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $48.00 to $50.00.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $41.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $175.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $140.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $235.00 to $215.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $155.00.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $54.00.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $53.00.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $24.00.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.75 to C$2.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$2.50.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $25.00 to $20.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $15.00.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $33.00.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $75.00 to $47.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $133.00 to $124.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $124.00 to $131.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $103.00 to $110.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $115.00 to $123.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $110.00 to $120.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $112.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $12.00.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $4.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $4.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $110.00 to $116.00.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $80.00.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $22.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its price target reduced by SVB Securities from $43.00 to $42.00.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $215.00.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.00 to C$4.25. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$5.50 to C$4.75.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital from $35.00 to $38.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $47.00 to $52.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $30.00 to $25.00.

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $7.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $183.00 to $200.00.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $27.00 to $25.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $55.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $55.00.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $42.00.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $38.00 to $41.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $43.00 to $46.00.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $26.00.

