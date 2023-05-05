Analysts Set Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Price Target at $43.58

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.58.

BIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,460,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,056,000 after buying an additional 2,134,502 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,430,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,784,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,123 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,325,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,446,000 after purchasing an additional 989,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,750,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,100,000 after purchasing an additional 938,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

BIP opened at $35.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average is $34.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 251.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $30.03 and a twelve month high of $43.62.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,092.86%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

