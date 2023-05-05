Analysts Set Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Target Price at $142.50

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.50.

HPGLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HPGLY opened at $106.50 on Friday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $237.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.40.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Africa. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.