Analysts Set MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Target Price at $94.67

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 1.3 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 33.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSM opened at $89.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.03. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $71.32 and a 1-year high of $91.93.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

