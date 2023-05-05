Analysts Set Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Target Price at $2.17

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on SKLZ shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Skillz in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Skillz from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75. Skillz has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

In other news, CEO Andrew Paradise acquired 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,956,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,722.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Skillz by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 23,770 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skillz by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

