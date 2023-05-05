Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Texas Instruments (TXN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) in the last few weeks:

4/26/2023 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $205.00 to $195.00.

4/26/2023 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $180.00 to $178.00.

4/26/2023 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $173.00.

4/26/2023 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $185.00 to $175.00.

4/24/2023 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $185.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Texas Instruments is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,120,055. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $147.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Texas Instruments Incorporated alerts:

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.