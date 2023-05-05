Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Shares of ANDE opened at $36.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average is $38.59. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANDE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Andersons in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Andersons from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,627,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,644 shares in the company, valued at $13,627,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,462 shares in the company, valued at $695,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,298 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Andersons by 762.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 817.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 641.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

