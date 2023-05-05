Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Up 1.3 %

AOMR stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.84. 56,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,330. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $195.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 88.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

