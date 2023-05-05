Anson Capital Inc. Invests $225,000 in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 4,391,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,215 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,675,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,140,000 after acquiring an additional 821,851 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 943.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 653,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,872,000 after purchasing an additional 590,700 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,743,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,434,000 after purchasing an additional 483,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,014,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

DFIV traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.12. 395,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,765. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.34.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

