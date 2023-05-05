Anson Capital Inc. Sells 17,411 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Anson Capital Inc. cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,411 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.75. 712,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,865,278. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.05. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $119.86.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

