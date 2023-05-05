Anson Capital Inc. Sells 721 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Anson Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF accounts for 1.3% of Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 265.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

NYSEARCA MLPX traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $39.48. The company had a trading volume of 10,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,261. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average is $41.04. The stock has a market cap of $925.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $45.94.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

