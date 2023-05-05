Anson Capital Inc. Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 324,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,491,000 after purchasing an additional 102,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.62. 81,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,968. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.59.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

