ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Boosts Stock Position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in H World Group were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in H World Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 455,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Get H World Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on HTHT shares. TheStreet upgraded H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

H World Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $44.87. 295,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,389. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. H World Group Limited has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $53.52.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. H World Group had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.11 million. Research analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

H World Group Profile

(Get Rating)

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.