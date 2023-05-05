ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Decreases Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd cut its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445,890 shares during the quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $29,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesleyan Assurance Society raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 119,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 338.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 599,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,806,000 after purchasing an additional 463,094 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $1,037,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. OTR Global upgraded Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Yum China Stock Up 1.2 %

Yum China stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.54. The stock had a trading volume of 916,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,519. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.34. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. Yum China had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Yum China news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $70,785,156.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,035,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,250,416.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,035,635 shares in the company, valued at $812,250,416.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,158,741 shares of company stock valued at $72,194,347. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.