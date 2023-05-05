ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $209,000 Stock Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd reduced its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556,330 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in KE were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of KE by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KE by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 88,507 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.82.

KE Stock Performance

KE Profile

NYSE BEKE traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,153,789. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

