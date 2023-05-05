ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Lowers Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd reduced its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,560,099 shares during the quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in EQT were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at about $329,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.43. 1,891,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,733,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.35.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

