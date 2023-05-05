ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Makes New $32,000 Investment in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 439 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 399.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ryanair by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 26.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RYAAY. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Ryanair Trading Up 2.4 %

RYAAY traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.57. The stock had a trading volume of 73,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $99.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

