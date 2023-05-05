ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Purchases 534,193 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534,193 shares during the quarter. Flowserve makes up about 1.8% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned about 1.25% of Flowserve worth $50,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at $163,840,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 61.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,920,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,418 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 532.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 770,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after buying an additional 649,035 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,484,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,060,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,079,000 after acquiring an additional 396,550 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

Flowserve Stock Up 2.9 %

FLS stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.46. 254,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,152. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.09. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $980.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

Further Reading

