ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Sells 57,024 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 57,024 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum makes up about 1.5% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Occidental Petroleum worth $40,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.68. 6,044,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,704,397. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,363,088 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $143,793,904.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 196,714,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,970,091,807.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

