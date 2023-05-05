Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Issues Earnings Results

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.77% and a negative net margin of 864.70%. The business had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 10.5 %

Shares of APLS stock traded up $8.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,670,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.23. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $33.32 and a one year high of $93.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APLS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $37,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,542.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,882,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,811,639.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $37,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,542.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,646 shares of company stock worth $7,820,304. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

