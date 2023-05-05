APi Group (NYSE:APG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. APi Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

APi Group Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of APi Group stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $22.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,750,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54. APi Group has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 386.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in APi Group by 541.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in APi Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APi Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

